Over 400 people have been sickened as a result of an unknown Salmonella outbreak that has spread across 35 states.

The CDC is continuing its investigation into a Salmonella outbreak that has now spread to 35 states throughout the United States, originating from an unknown food source.

From June 19 to September 14, 419 persons became ill as a result of the Salmonella exposure, up from 140 people on September 23. 66 persons were hospitalized as a result of their diseases. According to the CDC, no deaths have been reported.

The CDC, on the other hand, believes that the true number of sick persons linked to the epidemic is likely considerably larger than has been recorded, and that it may not be restricted to the reporting states because many patients may have recovered without medical attention or Salmonella testing.

Furthermore, the CDC stated that some cases may not have been reported yet because it takes three to four weeks to assess if a person has become ill as a result of the outbreak.

Oregon, California, Utah, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina are among the 35 states that have reported Salmonella outbreaks.

While no one food source has been identified as the source of the Salmonella epidemic, the CDC previously stated that food samples from restaurants containing cilantro and lime were found to carry Salmonella. Although onions were included in the food sample, they were not present in the takeaway container to test.

While it’s unknown which foods were contaminated with Salmonella, the CDC did state the bacteria was detected in the sample, but it hasn’t yet been connected to the incident.

The CDC has described the epidemic as “rapidly spreading,” and has advised anyone who is experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection to seek medical attention and report their sickness to their local health department to assist investigators.

Salmonella infection causes bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration, among other symptoms.

The CDC also advises people to wash their hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Before cutting, peeling, or eating, fruits and vegetables should be rinsed. Also, keep raw meat, poultry, and shellfish away from uncooked meals. Cooked food should be heated to a temperature high enough to destroy bacteria. Perishable goods should be chilled within two hours, according to the FDA.