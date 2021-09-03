Over 400 people have been admitted to hospitals as a result of a mysterious illness.

In an Indian city, at least 400 individuals have been admitted to hospitals with a viral fever as a mystery ailment that has killed more than 60 people in less than a week continues to spread across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

More than 400 people have been hospitalized with the ailment in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, in the previous few days, according to a report from the Daily News and Analysis (DNA) in India, with 40 of the patients being children.

According to India.com, the most common symptoms reported by patients are congestion, colds, and fevers, with the number of persons hospitalized with a viral fever increasing by roughly 15% in the last week.

As the country continues to battle the virus that has wreaked havoc around the world, the local administration has released instructions stating that people with viral infections should not be admitted to the hospital without first taking a COVID test.

Dr. S.K. Nanda, the head of the city’s Civil Hospital, revealed to India.com that the medical center has witnessed an upsurge in viral cases over the last week and that dengue fever cases have been confirmed.

The allegations of a spike in hospitalizations came just two days after it was verified that at least 68 people, including more than 40 children, had died in six districts in Uttar Pradesh’s eastern region due to a mystery fever in the previous week.

Following the deaths, the area’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, ordered an increase in hospital bed capacity and urged the state’s health department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the sickness, which local publications have dubbed a “mystery fever.”

Patients have complained of dehydration, nausea, joint pains, and headaches, as well as rashes that have extended across their arms and legs in some cases. COVID has not been found in any of the patients suspected of being infected with the virus.

Doctors in the area have speculated that the sickness could be dengue fever, a viral virus spread by mosquitoes that is endemic in India, according to BBC News.

The sickness was recorded in the regions of Agra and Mathura within a week.