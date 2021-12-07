Over 35K people who attended an anime convention in New York have been contacted by the CDC due to an Omicron positive case.

Over 35,000 of the 53,000 persons who attended the anime convention in New York City associated to one of the first Omicron positive cases in the United States have been contacted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said her organization will use the positive case—found in a visitor from Minnesota who flew to the Javits Center last month—as a test case to see how the variation spreads domestically.

During a White House briefing, Walensky said, “Data from this inquiry will likely provide some of the early looks in this country on the transmissibility of variant.”

The Minnesota Department of Health announced last week that the individual who tested positive for the Omicron variant in the country’s second known case had traveled to New York City for a three-day convention.

The individual has been vaccinated and has recovered from his initial symptoms. He told state health officials that 15 of his buddies from a group of 30 had also contracted COVID-19. It’s unclear if they were infected with the variation or not.

While preliminary evidence suggests that the Omicron variation is much more transmissible than the Delta variant—despite the fact that it causes less severe illness—unclear it’s how Omicron spread among convention attendees, who were obliged to be vaccinated and wear masks indoors.

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul remarked, “We do think there will be more cases.” “This isn’t a cause for concern.” We anticipated it would eventually make its way to New York.” She urged everyone who attended the event, which took place from November 19 to November 21, to be tested.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi stated his organization is still looking into the case tied to the convention, but that “it seems likely that this is not an isolated case,” implying that the Omicron form is spreading around the city.

In New York City, seven cases of the variation have been discovered thus far.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that data on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations against the new variety should be available next week.

“We’ll be able to tell whether antibodies were induced or not.” This is a condensed version of the information.