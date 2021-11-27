Over 320K people have seen a video of an airport crew discovering a stowaway in landing gear.

On Instagram, a video showing airport personnel talking with a stowaway they discovered hiding in the landing gear of an American Airlines airplane at Miami International Airport on Saturday morning has been seen more than 320,000 times.

According to Only in Dade, the local social media account that got and shared the footage, witnesses said the man, who has not been recognized, appeared uninjured following the two-and-a-half hour journey from Guatemala.

The man is seen sitting on the ground while being watched by airport workers, as well as the landing gear where he concealed. Only on Dade’s Twitter account also tweeted a version: This man arrived at MIA in the plane’s landing gear after a flight from Guatemala. Witness claims he was unharmed during the flight, which lasted roughly two hours and thirty minutes. | #ONLYinDADE #ONLYinDADE #ONLYinDADE #ON pic.twitter.com/qMPP5jjDvb November 27, 2021 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) Crews talk to the man and give him water while he sits on the ground in subsequent videos posted on Only in Dade’s Instagram account.

According to Greg Chin, a spokeswoman for Miami International Airport, the man was taken to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in charge of the case, he noted.

Only in Dade employee Dan Vasquez told USA Today, “We received this video and spoke to the person who recorded it, he was quite afraid and it seems inconceivable that someone would survive this.”

“Can you image that kind of wind pressure?” he said.

The jet was intercepted by “law enforcement due to a security problem” when it arrived at the airport shortly after 10 a.m., according to an airline statement to The Washington Newsday.

According to the statement, the airline is cooperating with law police in the investigation.

According to aviation tracking service FlightAware, the individual was able to survive the flight, which flew above 33,000 feet for much of the duration.

Twitter user @30kmillionMIA said, “Thank God he’s okay and didn’t freeze to death or suffocate.”

Instagram user @marlex 23 remarked, "This is a miracle." "It's incredible that he's still alive. People who are desperate will do desperate things." Despite the fact that the man survived the flight, many other stowaways did not.