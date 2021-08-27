Over 3,100 active COVID cases have been reported among Arkansas public school students and employees.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Arkansas had over 3,100 active COVID-19 cases among public school students and personnel in 173 school districts.

The bulk of public school kids are subject to mask mandates enforced by districts, as most pupils began school last week for the new academic year. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,102 cases of COVID-19. The Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Cabot, and Fort Smith school systems each reported over 100 current COVID-19 cases among students and employees.

This follows the state’s COVID-19 numbers from a week ago, which showed slightly under 1,800 active cases in schools.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted on Twitter on Thursday, “Increasing immunizations will minimize instances, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

It’s great to see almost 31,000 doses administered, with the number of first doses almost equaling the number of second doses, but it’s never a good day when 32 new COVID deaths occur. This reflects the loss of friends and neighbors. Increasing vaccine coverage will lower the number of illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities. pic.twitter.com/0RO4RVcyrG

August 26, 2021 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson)

A judge in Little Rock temporarily suspended a state law prohibiting mask regulations in schools and other places, resulting in the school mask requirements in Arkansas.

Meanwhile, a judge in Lonoke County is set to rule on a complaint filed by some parents contesting the Cabot district’s mask mandate on Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, Arkansas ranks seventh in the US for new viral cases per capita.

Hawaii’s new public service campaign is inspired by a disease outbreak in the nineteenth century.

A public service message campaign is invoking a 19th century illness outbreak as Hawaii deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, record-high hospitalizations, and stagnant vaccination rates.

The campaign reminds Native Hawaiians that in the 1850s, when Hawaii was a kingdom, its rulers pressed for citizens to get smallpox vaccinations. The virus has taken a toll on the state’s indigenous population.

Because of rigorous travel and quarantine restrictions, as well as widespread vaccine adoption, Hawaii was once seen as a safe haven during the pandemic. It was one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

The extremely contagious delta variety, on the other hand, took advantage of residents’ flaws. This is a condensed version of the information.