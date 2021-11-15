Over 300,000 workers are poised to get a raise today.

Outside of London, the hourly wage for the voluntary Real Living Wage has raised by 40p to £9.90.

The Real Living Wage, which differs from the National Living Wage of £8.91 an hour, was established by the Living Wage Foundation 20 years ago.

According to the foundation, nearly 9,000 firms throughout the UK now pay the increased rate, and workers who have been paid the higher rate have received more than £1.6 billion in extra wages since the campaign began.

One in every thirteen individuals currently works for a Living Wage employer, and over 3,000 businesses have been certified.