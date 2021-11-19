Over 300,000 people have seen a video of AOC roasting Kevin McCarthy at a speech.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamie Raskin released a video slamming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which has gone viral.

On Instagram Live, the two continually chastised McCarthy for the length of his speech, which caused President Biden’s spending plan to be delayed.

The video has received over 390,000 views and numerous Twitter comments applauding the duo.

McCarthy was more outraged about issues around climate change legislation and pre-school care, according to Raskin, than about Paul Gosar's activities.

Gosar sparked outrage among Democrats earlier this month when he posted an altered footage of the popular anime Attack on Titan.

The major antagonists, the Titans, were shown as Democrats in the video, while the anime’s heroes, who were depicted as Republicans, slew them.

“He is more outraged about climate action, universal pre-K, and medicare covering hearing than he is about his own guy, Gosar, drawing a violent homicidal cartoon,” Raskin said of McCarthy.

“He placed a cartoon on the internet that he refused to take down for you.” They’re furious since we punished him for it the day before.” McCarthy’s address, which started at 8:38 p.m. and carried on for more than six hours, was mocked by Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez.

“I heard you gave a fantastic speech yesterday, AOC,” he said. I missed it, but after hearing this, one of the greatest speeches in American history, I’m going to check it out tonight.

“America hasn’t seen a speech like this since Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.”

Before attacking the Republicans seated with McCarthy, Ocasio-Cortez said that the difference between the two speeches is that the Gettysburg Address was elegant and brief.

She was bothered by the lack of diversity and by Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, endorsing McCarthy.

“Let’s take a look at this peanut gallery over here,” she remarked.

“This is Mike Pence’s brother, a member of Congress as well.” Whatever, I mean.

“Here’s Representative Clyde, who said that January 6 was a tourist gathering.

“In the meantime, I heard he was wailing like a baby on the day it happened.”

