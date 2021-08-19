Over 300,000 borrowers will have their $5.8 billion in student loan debt forgiven by the Biden administration.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration is wiping off over $5.8 billion in student loan debt for over 300,000 borrowers who have major infirmities that prevent them from earning enough money.

Current federal laws give student debt relief to those who are “totally and permanently incapacitated” and do not earn enough, but only if documented proof of impairment is provided along with a three-year income monitoring period.

Beginning in September, the Education Department will begin erasing college debt for 323,000 Americans whose Social Security records show they are permanently incapacitated. During a federal rule-making process that begins in October, the three-year income monitoring term is expected to be eliminated.

During a conference call with reporters, Education Department Secretary Miguel Cardona remarked, “This is going to be a seamless procedure for our borrowers.” “They won’t have to apply for it or deal with any paperwork.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The decision to wipe off billions in debt is the first step in a larger revamp of a program that has been chastised for having excessively onerous restrictions.

In a statement, Cardona said, “We’ve heard loud and clear from borrowers with disabilities and activists about the need for this change, and we’re delighted to implement it.”

However, tens of thousands of people have been kicked out of the program and had their loans refunded just for failing to produce proof of income, and opponents claim the complicated requirements discourage some people from registering.

Advocates have pressured the Education Department to abolish the monitoring period entirely and to grant automatic debt relief to persons who have previously been determined to be permanently disabled by the Social Security Administration.

Both demands will be honored under the new action.

Borrowers will be notified once their relief request has been accepted. By the end of the year, all of the loans should be paid off.

The program’s three-year monitoring term, which was previously stopped during the epidemic, will also be eliminated, according to the agency.

The change was hailed as a win by supporters. It was a “life-changing” step, according to Aaron Ament, president of the National Student Legal Defense Network.

“This is a watershed moment for hundreds of thousands of disabled borrowers. This is a condensed version of the information.