Over 300 Uyghur intellectuals have been detained in Chinese detention camps, according to a report.

According to a report, the Chinese state has jailed hundreds of Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim intellectuals and cultural leaders in its vast network of detention camps in China’s northern Xinjiang region.

According to a report published on December 8 by the Uyghur Human Rights Project, a human rights advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., “The Disappearance of Uyghur Intellectual and Cultural Elites: A New Form of Eliticide,” at least 312 intellectual and cultural elites are currently being held in some form of detention in the region. Scholars, academics, poets, singers, doctors, and writers are among them.

In total, it is estimated that over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are incarcerated in Chinese internment camps.

Look through our entire database. In our latest report, we detail 312 cases of missing Uyghur intellectuals.

This persecution is a form of eliticide and a major component of genocide.

Poets Poets Poets Poets Poets Poets Poet pic.twitter.com/JtUKTHanWF Doctors Writers — @UyghurProject (@UyghurProject) — Uyghur Human Rights Project (@UyghurProject) 9th of December, 2021 UHRP produced a database of 312 arrested or imprisoned elites who went missing between 2016 and 2021 and are believed to be kept in some sort of extralegal custody.

“China’s genocidal campaign in East Turkistan [Xinjiang] includes a key component of the Chinese government’s persecution of Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim intellectual and cultural elites,” the report adds.

As of late 2021, the UHRP evaluated data obtained by Uyghur diaspora members to compile a list of Uyghur, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz intellectual and cultural elites suspected of being detained or imprisoned.

The research from the UHRP focuses on three victimized Uyghur elites who were all jailed or disappeared in 2017.

Gulnisa Imin, a Uyghur literature teacher and poet, was reportedly jailed because of her views on the preservation and promotion of the Uyghur language and culture. Her work had received great appreciation prior to her disappearance, particularly on online social media platforms such as WeChat and QQ.

Gulnisa Imin was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison, according to Radio Free Asia, which is supported by the US government. Her charges have yet to be determined.

Professor and dean of the Department of Literature at Xinjiang Normal University, Abdubesir Shukuri, an expert in Uyghur language and cultural heritage, has been missing since he was detained in the. This is a condensed version of the information.