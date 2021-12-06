Over 30 wedding guests were killed after a bus collided with a river on its way to the ceremony.

Over the weekend, a bus bringing guests to a wedding in southeastern Kenya collided with a river, killing at least 33 people.

The bus was transporting at least 60 passengers, including choir members, children, and flower girls, who were on their way to a wedding at St. Joseph’s Church in Kitui’s parish.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the bus driver attempted but failed to maneuver a flooded bridge and cross the Enziu river. The vehicle had been waiting for two hours before attempting a crossing.

Stephen Kang’ethe, the driver, and Kenneth Wanazala Okinda, a coworker, are both confirmed deceased.

Locals attempted the first rescue attempts after the bus plunged into the river. Later, Kenyan Navy divers arrived and successfully rescued at least 12 people.

UPDATE ON THE ENZIU RIVER TRAGEDY

The ill-fated bus wreckage has been recovered from the riverbed, and the investigation into whether there are any additional bodies trapped in the wreckage or in the riverbed is still ongoing.

Thank you for all of your well-wishes and sympathies. pic.twitter.com/8SXT7AssDE Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) is a Twitter user. 5th of December, 2021 Charity Kaluki Ngilu, the governor of Kenya’s Kitui County, addressed the crash in a social media post.

She stated, ” “This morning, we had this terrible, terrible accident.

“Right now, the number of bodies that have been retried exceeds 23. There are more people on the bus now.” She wrote on Sunday: “The ill-fated bus wreckage has been removed from the river. Today, 9 more victims were discovered, bringing the total number of bodies retrieved to 32.

“Tomorrow, recovery efforts will continue to guarantee that no bodies are left stuck in the riverbed.

Thank you for all of your well-wishes and sympathies.”

UPDATE ON THE ENZIU RIVER TRAGEDY

The ill-fated bus wreckage has been pulled from the river. Today, 9 more victims were discovered, bringing the total number of bodies retrieved to 32.

Tomorrow, recovery activities will continue to guarantee that no bodies are left stuck in the riverbed. Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) December 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/7bia44qQXi Eight of the 12 survivors were adults, while four were children. This is a condensed version of the information.