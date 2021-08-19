Over 30 people have gone missing in North Carolina, prompting a flash flood watch and warning.

More than 30 people are still missing in a North Carolina county after flash floods caused by Tropical Depression Fred’s leftovers wreaked havoc on the state.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper acknowledged in an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the state on Wednesday that “officials in Haywood County estimate around 30 persons are currently missing” as a result of the storm that pounded the area on Tuesday.

“The leftovers of Tropical Storm Fred and the storms that preceded it have dumped nearly a foot of rain in some regions of Western North Carolina over the past three days, causing historic flooding,” the governor said.

Cooper stated that at least 98 people have been rescued from floodwaters in North Carolina, adding that “more than 250 responders from around the state are working in the search and rescue effort,” which includes “National Guard and Highway Patrol helicopter crews.”

According to local station WLOS, four youngsters attending Haywood County Schools facilities were unable to return home due to the storm on Tuesday, and administrators looked after them all night.

Several houses were wrecked and automobiles were hit by fallen trees in places affected by the leftovers of Fred on Tuesday, according to photos shared on social media, while roads were inundated and had to be closed across the state.

Haywood County Emergency Services Director Travis Donaldson acknowledged “ongoing search and rescue efforts” in the affected areas during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Cooper confirmed that “Haywood, Jackson, McDowell, Madison, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania, and Yancey counties have all declared local states of emergency” as a result of the storm, and that utility companies were working to restore power to residents after 50,000 were left without it on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, PowerOutage.US published a map showing that the majority of customers in North Carolina had their power restored, with only 2,981 remained without.

Storm Fred made landfall in the United States at 2:15 p.m. CDT on Monday, with wind speeds of up to 65 mph, just shy of the 74 mph required to be designated as a hurricane.

As a result, Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression.