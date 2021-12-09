Over 274,000 people are homeless in England, with fears of a “rising tide” of evictions.

According to a homeless organisation, one in every 206 persons in England is homeless, including 126,000 children.

According to Shelter data, one in every 53 persons in London is homeless, with high numbers also in Brighton & Hove and Manchester.

The results were “shameful,” according to the charity’s chief executive, who also warned that “with Covid protections now gone, hundreds more will be joining them.”

Homelessness is a “essential priority” for the government, which has pledged more than £2 billion in spending over the next three years.

Shelter estimates that 2,700 individuals are sleeping rough, almost 15,000 single people are in direct access hostels, and nearly 250,000 people are living in temporary housing, the majority of them are families, of the more than 274,000 people who are homeless on any given night.

People experiencing homelessness have been calling the charity’s emergency helpline in droves this winter, according to the organization.

Tomasz, his wife, and three small children are one family who has already lost their house.

Since being evicted in August, they’ve been living in a shed in the garden of an emergency hostel in Ilford, with Tomasz priced out of private renting despite working long hours as a maintenance worker.

“This Christmas, I’m promising the kids that Santa will still be able to find them,” Tomasz explained.

“I’m making an effort to improve things by placing a small Christmas tree on the shelf and a Christmas light in the window.

“I’m trying to keep it as normal as possible,” she says, “but it’s so stressful and depressing.”

“We expected the pandemic would unleash a rising tide of evictions, and our services are starting to see the reality of this now,” said Polly Neate, CEO of Shelter.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from folks of all ages who are homeless or on the danger of losing their homes.”

The findings of a new analysis by Shelter indicate the locations of England where homelessness is most severe, with London faring the worst.

Luton is the area outside of the capital with the greatest rate of homelessness.