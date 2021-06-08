Over-25s who try to book a shot on the NHS website are told they are ineligible.

Despite being qualified to do so as of Tuesday, over-25s in England have reported being unable to book their coronavirus vaccine on the NHS website.

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that adults aged 25-29 in England – roughly three million people – will be able to book their vaccinations starting on Tuesday, as the NHS celebrated reaching the “home stretch” of its largest vaccination campaign in history.

However, on Tuesday morning, a large number of young people experienced issues with the website, with some sharing screenshots of an error message stating that they are “not now eligible to book through this service.”

Instead, it instructs people to phone the 119 helpline in order to schedule a vaccination.

Others claimed they were told they were part of a tens of thousands-strong line.

“Large numbers of individuals are now scheduling their vaccine appointments on the NHS website, which means you may need to wait in a queue,” an NHS Digital spokesman said.

“We are aware that some customers have received an ineligible notice when attempting to book, but this is being addressed now, so please try again.”

The vaccine booking system has previously experienced issues, most recently failing in April after appointment times were opened up to the over-45s due to a rise in demand.

An apparent security hole in the website was also discovered last month, allowing anyone to determine another person’s vaccination status simply inputting their basic personal information — their name, date of birth, and postcode – into the website.

Privacy experts cautioned that the breach might expose personal health information, which criminals might take advantage of.

NHS Digital stated at the time that it was reviewing and updating the standard messages displayed on the website.