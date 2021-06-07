Over-25s in England will be vaccinated with Covid.

The Covid-19 immunization will be available to over-25s in England from Tuesday, according to the Health Secretary.

As he signaled the start of the final stage of the vaccination initiative, Matt Hancock indicated that people aged 25 to 29 will be invited to book their jab.

The vaccine priority list’s final cohort is the under-30s.

The NHS has praised the “home stretch” of the country’s largest vaccination campaign, which began just six months ago.

Margaret Keenan, a grandmother, was the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 injection outside of a research trial.

The 91-year-old former jeweler’s assistant made his mark on the world.