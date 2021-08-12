Over 25,000 employees of the Department of Health and Human Services have been ordered to get the COVID vaccine.

Employees of the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, as well as doctors, researchers, and volunteers, are affected by the directive.

The order was issued by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to protect workers who regularly interact with or may come into touch with patients.

In a statement, Becerra said, “Requiring our HHS health care personnel to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers, as well as the patients and people they serve.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As the aggressive Delta variant sweeps across the country, government agencies and large companies, from the Pentagon to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the state of California, and from Google to United Airlines, are requiring employees to get vaccinated, raising concerns that COVID-19 could stymie economic recovery.

HHS employs almost 80,000 people. Those who aren’t covered by Becerra’s order will be subject to President Joe Biden’s recent policy change, which compels government employees and contractors to attest to their immunization status and demands regular COVID-19 testing and some employment restrictions for those who aren’t. However, this does not constitute a formal instruction to get vaccinated.

While physicians are almost universally vaccinated, this is not the case for other health-care professionals. Nursing homes and hospitals are labor-intensive organizations that rely on support employees for everything from clerical work to patient transport, and their immunization rates generally follow those of the surrounding populations.

HHS’ decision follows the VA’s directive last month that all health-care employees be vaccinated, as well as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent statement that all US service members will be required to get their COVID-19 injections to ensure military preparedness.

Despite the widespread availability of effective vaccines at no cost to patients, only around half of the population in the United States has received all of their vaccinations. COVID-19 instances have surpassed 100,000 per day for the first time since the fatal outbreak of the fall and winter last November.

States with poor vaccination rates have been affected the worst by this latest wave.