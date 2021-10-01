Over 2,500 federal transportation workers will be furloughed as a result of the infrastructure vote delay.

According to a contingency plan provided by the Department of Transportation this week, the House’s delayed vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package will result in the furloughing of over 2,500 federal transportation workers.

After transportation funding expired on Friday, over 2,600 FHWA employees and hundreds of federal employees will be placed on temporary leave.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed a vote on the $1.2 trillion package, which would have reauthorized major transportation programs and allocated $110 billion to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.

The proposed investment would represent a nearly 50 percent increase above the $46 billion in transportation financing that the federal government already spends each year. It would also offer Amtrak with the largest funding since the rail service began in 1971.

Because the Federal Highway Administration relies on Congress to designate a trust fund to sustain its operations, the fund’s expiration date of Thursday means road construction projects may come to a standstill.

Transportation authorities have warned that while a brief absence in government money would have little effect on operations, a longer shutdown might cause major projects to be delayed even more.

Pelosi promised that a vote would be held on Friday.

According to the Department of Transportation’s proposal, all federal highway initiatives would be halted during a lapse, and state funds would be unavailable beginning October 1.

“Congress needs to pass both the surface transportation renewal bill and the reconciliation bill right away,” said John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU). “This financing is critical for the future of transportation in this nation, and Congress can’t keep playing games with our lives after everything that crucial workers have gone through.”

After Republican Senator Jim Bunning objected to a $10 billion spending package in early 2010, the Highway Trust Fund briefly lapsed, forcing then-Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood to furlough 2,000 federal employees.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio said on Wednesday that if the infrastructure vote fails, lawmakers will enact a short-term extension for the agency’s budget, but it’s unclear if that will happen before Friday’s vote.

“The fact before us today is that with an equally divided Senate and the Senate’s dumb rules, including the filibuster, this [infrastructure plan]is the only option,” DeFazio said. This is a condensed version of the information.