Over 22 million people have seen a video from inside a McDonald’s where a gunman barricaded himself.

Since it was posted on Saturday, a video depicting McDonald’s employees cowering inside the kitchen amid an active shooter situation has received more than 22.1 million views.

The video, which was submitted to TikTok by @guate189, purportedly showed footage from an active shooter incident on October 23. The video captured the moment workers in the McDonald’s kitchen heard gunshots nearby.

Outside the restaurant, officers could be heard yelling at the gunman as the employees began shrieking in terror and fleeing.

“Shooting in McDonald’s,” read the on-screen text submitted by Carolina, who goes by the handle @guate189.

The armed suspect, 41-year-old Marlon Illescas, got into an altercation with officers from the Fort Myers Police Department, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. After that, the guy barricaded himself inside the McDonald’s.

As Illescas barricaded himself inside the restaurant bathroom for two hours, cops could be heard demanding at him to put his arms up.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2021 will be the deadliest year for gun violence, with 1,989 gun-related deaths projected. Gun sales soared in 2021, according to other data, with gun owners in Florida registering the second-highest number of guns in the country, trailing only Texas.

Illescas was able to speak with police until his phone died, according to police, who then provided him with a charged phone to keep the lines of communication open.

While officers were on the phone with the suspect, other officers were able to securely evacuate the remaining employees.

“Do you know who this squad is? They’re legends, “During the press conference, Marceno said as he gestured to the officers standing behind him. “Today, these men and women of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office avoided an active shooter, and that is what law and order is all about.” After police were able to set up a perimeter around the McDonald’s, SWAT was called in to use tear gas inside the restaurant in an attempt to drive the suspect outside and into arrest.

According to police, the suspect was taken to a local hospital after exiting the restaurant and treated for minor injuries. He was put into arrest after that. There were no injuries.

