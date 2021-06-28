Over-21s are invited to schedule their Covid-19 vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccinations have been made available to over-21s in England.

The National Bookings Service allows those aged 21 and 22 to book for the first time.

It comes as the head of the NHS in England stated that by the end of the week, all adults in England should be able to schedule their first coronavirus vaccination.

During the extension of lockdown, Sir Simon Stevens told the NHS Confederation conference on Tuesday that the NHS will “complete the job” of the Covid-19 immunization program to the “greatest extent possible” during the next four weeks.

From Wednesday, the NHS will contact 972,000 21- and 22-year-olds to invite them to schedule vaccinations.

This means that only 18 to 20-year-olds will be contacted.

“The largest ever NHS vaccine campaign is in the home stretch of the first dose rollout,” said Dr Emily Lawson, head for the NHS Covid immunization initiative.

“The vaccination is the single most vital action you can take to protect yourself, your friends, and your family, so it’s critical that everyone in the newest eligible groups gets their shot and contributes to this massive national effort.”

“We’re getting there with administering lifesaving shots to all UK adults, with both vaccines providing the fullest potential protection against symptoms, serious illness, and hospitalization from this horrible virus, and putting us a step closer to beating this pandemic,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“I strongly advise anyone over the age of 21 to get their immunizations as soon as possible, not only to protect yourself, but also to protect your loved ones.”