Over 200 Wisconsin cops who were fired from previous law enforcement jobs are still on the job.

According to Wisconsin Department of Justice data obtained by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s WisconsinWatch.com, nearly 200 Wisconsin police officers who were previously fired, resigned in lieu of termination, or quit before the end of internal investigations currently hold positions in state law enforcement.

The Center obtained data in its study indicating that over 1,000 state officers had been fired or resigned before termination in the five years since the state began monitoring this data in 2017. This means that around 20% of those cops have kept their jobs despite their previous infractions.

One listed officer was accused of engaging in multiple drunken bar fights, and another was accused of sending “lewd” photos to a female officer on multiple occasions, according to Wisconsin Watch reporter Peter Cameron, who also serves as managing editor of the nonprofit investigative outlet The Badger Project.

Jacob Ungerer, one of the cops, worked for the Waukesha Police Department. According to police files, Ungerer was barred from a nearby tavern in 2016 after authorities were summoned to a drunken brawl. In 2018, he was involved in a similar situation while riding as a passenger in a car with another officer when they were pulled down on suspicion of drunk driving. Ungerer was sacked from the department, although he went on to work for the New Berlin Police Department.

Ungerer “made some changes in his personal life all in the hopes of preventing further mistakes,” according to the New Berlin Police Chief, who added that he finished his 18-month probation without any unpleasant events.

Former Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Dolnick was identified as the other cop. According to Wisconsin Watch, he was accused of exchanging “inappropriate messages and images” by a female cop. Another claimed that while he was “drunk,” he sent inappropriate messages. Dolnick had broken workplace standards as well as the officer’s code of conduct, according to an internal probe. He did, however, quit before the probe was completed. He has subsequently acquired a job with the Elm Grove Police Department, according to Wisconsin Watch.

According to Wisconsin Watch, the department’s chief, James Gage, “conducted a comprehensive investigation which proved that Cop Dolnick did no crime,” adding that “he has been an exceptional officer and professional. This is a condensed version of the information.