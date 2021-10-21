Over 2 million Californians live in close proximity to oil drilling sites, and the state has been urged to expand buffer zones.

According to the Associated Press, more than 2 million California residents live within 3,200 feet of oil drilling facilities, which has been linked to an elevated risk of birth deformities, cancer, respiratory problems, and other health concerns. California’s oil and gas regulator has proposed banning oil drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, and hospitals, thus creating the country’s largest buffer zone between oil wells and towns.

Low-income inhabitants of California, as well as persons of color, are disproportionately affected by local oil drilling in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley. According to the Associated Press, Thursday’s proposal would not prohibit existing wells from operating in specific locations, but it would impose new pollution controls.

The action comes from Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration, which is continuing to fight back against the state’s abundant oil output while also supporting environmentalists seeking to mitigate the effects of climate change. Newsom claimed the idea was about public health and protecting the future while visiting Wilmington, a Los Angeles community with the city’s largest concentration of wells.

“A greener, cleaner, brighter, more resilient future is within our reach,” he said, adding that “this is a promise to further that cause.”

The guidelines are a draft that indicate what the administration wants, but they could change and won’t go into force until 2023 at the earliest.

This would be the first time in California’s history that statewide regulations on how close drilling can be to homes, schools, and other sensitive areas have been established. Other oil-producing states, such as Colorado, Pennsylvania, and even Texas, have regulations governing the proximity of oil wells to specific properties. Colorado’s 2,000-foot setback on new drilling, which was enacted last year, is currently the most stringent law in the country.

If implemented, California’s plan would go much further than the 2,500-foot barrier desired by environmentalists. The verdict was praised by a coalition of environmental justice organizations that work for Black, brown, and Indigenous communities living in chronically contaminated areas, but they urged Newsom to phase out existing neighborhood drilling more quickly.

"For almost a century, oil and gas firms have treated our communities as sacrifice zones," says Juan Flores, a community activist with the Center on Race.