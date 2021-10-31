Over 2.5 million people have watched a video of a nurse being escorted out of the hospital after refusing the COVID vaccine.

The Kaiser Permanente nurse stated in a 5-minute video that the hospital put her on unpaid administrative leave on Saturday after refusing to accept her religious exemption from the immunization without providing reasons.

“I’m being hauled out of Kaiser Permanente hospital because I don’t want to get the vaccine,” she explained. “And I spent the entire day asking someone to explain why my real religious convictions aren’t enough for Kaiser. And no one was able to help me with that.” Kaiser Permanente was approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Kaiser Permanente is based in California, but it also has offices in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Virginia, Washington, DC, and Ohio.

During the video, she can be seen asking random people in the hospital if they believe in religious freedom, despite the fact that she claims Kaiser does not.

“I’m willing to give up my safety, security, home, and everything in exchange for freedom,” she continues. “I’d like you to consider it,” she added.

“When we didn’t know what was going on,” the nurse remarked, she’d been working from the beginning of COVID.

“Nurses who are willing to work are being fired. It makes no sense to me. So you must ask yourself this question: what kind of world do we live in when a pandemic strikes? “she continued.

In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that all healthcare workers get vaccinated against COVID. The directive affects all healthcare professionals who work for Medicare or Medicaid-funded hospitals, ambulance services, clinics, or other facilities.

Hundreds of healthcare workers across the country have been suspended or dismissed as a result of Biden’s order.

