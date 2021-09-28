Over 134K Afghan women have been working without pay for months as the US freezes the country’s assets.

Due to delayed disbursements and assets held in American accounts owned by the Afghan Central Bank, female Afghan teachers and health care employees have stopped getting wages, according to the Associated Press.

According to a World Bank report, foreign aid accounts for nearly 75% of Afghanistan’s state spending, but money from outside the country have been frozen since the Taliban gained control of the country last month.

Aqela Noori, a local teacher, stated that women are particularly hard hit, missing two to three months’ worth of pay.

During President Ashraf Ghani’s reign, about 120,000 female teachers and nearly 14,000 female health-care professionals were not paid, and state pay for men and women were cut months before the Taliban took over.

Despite the fact that labor continued, the salaries of 8,400 out of 14,000 health employees who were paid directly by the World Bank had not been paid for two months, according to Noori.

The World Bank said Tuesday that it is “very worried” about the situation and the disruption of health services in Afghanistan, and that it is actively watching the situation.

“We are continuing to monitor events and will be able to determine next moves once the situation becomes clearer,” it stated.

“We urge the international community, the World Bank, and international humanitarian organizations not to halt help to Afghanistan,” Noori stated. “Do not abandon Afghanistan at this critical juncture.”

The world has been watching to see if the Taliban will recreate their harsh reign of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on August 15 and took control of the country.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund halted payments to the government, while the United States froze billions of dollars in assets held by the Afghan Central Bank in American banks.

Noori claims that the underpayment of female health professionals has harmed service delivery, particularly in rural regions, resulting in greater maternal and newborn death rates. She didn’t disclose any figures.

The suspension of payments, according to Yalda Hamishi, an obstetrician, has caused a “catastrophe” in rural areas, with most female doctors refusing to work since they haven’t been paid.

Meanwhile, teachers addressed the new Taliban leadership directly, requesting assistance.