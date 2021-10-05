Over 12 hours after the Coast Guard had first been notified of the spill, Amplify Energy reported an oil leak.

According to information obtained by the Associated Press, Amplify Energy, which manages three offshore platforms and a pipeline off the coast of Southern California, reported the weekend oil spill more than 12 hours after the Coast Guard was first notified of the spill.

Two early calls concerning the leak were received by the National Response Center (NRC), which is maintained by the Coast Guard and alerts other agencies of disasters for speedy reactions. The first came from an anchored ship on Friday evening, which observed a sheen on the water.

According to reports from the California Office of Emergency Services, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported finding a suspected oil slick on satellite images six hours later.

At 8:55 a.m., Amplify Energy notified the Coast Guard’s response center about the spill. The AP reported on Saturday, more than 12 hours after the initial report. The event happened about 2:30 a.m., according to the report.

Up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude were spilled into the ocean near Huntington Beach, where it washed up on kilometers of beaches and a protected marshland. The beaches could be blocked for weeks or longer, causing significant economic damage to the area. Commercial and recreational fishing are prohibited in the area’s coastal fisheries.

In Orange County, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, ordering state agencies to “take urgent and vigorous action to clean up and minimize the effects” of the leak.

Experts say it’s too soon to know the entire extent of the environmental impact, although the number of creatures found affected so far is small.

Coast Guard authorities said Monday that they are investigating whether a ship’s anchor may have impacted a pipeline on the ocean floor.

Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said company divers were checking the suspected leak site on Saturday, and he anticipated to have a better idea of what caused the damage by Tuesday. A cargo ship’s anchor damaging the pipeline is “one of the distinct possibilities,” according to Willsher.

Cargo ships arriving at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach pass through the area on a regular basis. Several dozen ports have been plagued by backlogs in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.