Over 11,000 messages become public record as Arizona Senate loses court battle over 2020 probe.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona’s Republican-controlled Senate lost a legal battle Thursday when a judge ruled that it couldn’t conceal a collection of correspondence between lawmakers and private contractors hired to investigate Maricopa County’s 2020 election results. The Senate had previously been ordered to divulge tens of thousands of correspondence labeled as public record, but it was now fighting to keep another 1,000 messages and emails private.

According to the Associated Press, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp ruled that Senate members cannot publicize the investigation’s findings without simultaneously sharing the material that guided the findings.

“Senate Defendants cannot make multiple public statements about the audit, issue a comprehensive report about the audit, and then refuse to reveal documents and communications that are important and integral to the study’s findings and conclusions,” Kemp said.

The American Oversight watchdog group has won numerous legal battles against the Arizona Senate in its quest to make all investigative records public. The group claimed it was defending the public’s right to know how Cyber Ninjas and other private contractors conducted the inquiry, as well as how it was funded.

A separate complaint has been filed by the Arizona Republic newspaper, which is seeking records from the election review.

The Senate’s argument that the data were protected by legislative privilege was flatly erroneous, according to Kemp’s finding. He said that the privilege is intended to safeguard debate about current legislation, which there isn’t in this situation.

He further claimed that when Senate President Karen Fann and other top Republicans made public statements about the “audit,” the Senate waived any privilege. Last month, Fann and Republican Senator Warren Peterson presided over an hour-long session that “was much more akin to a news conference,” according to him. The Senate’s contractors submitted the results of the assessment at the session, which proved that President Joe Biden did indeed win Maricopa County while highlighting procedural problems.

“If those interests outweigh the public’s right to access those data,” Kemp said, he would allow the Senate to approve only narrow exemptions based on confidentiality, privacy, or the best interests of the state.

