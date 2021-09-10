Over 1,100 lightning strikes have been reported by the National Weather Service in California, sparking new wildfires.

According to National Weather Service statistics, lightning struck more than 1,100 times in California between Thursday evening and Friday morning. The lightning strikes sparked more fires in a state already devastated by wildfires during the hot, dry summer months.

The Bay Area was hit by 110 of the 1,100 strikes. According to the Associated Press, there were too many further flashes between clouds to count, therefore they were not included in the total.

According to the local branch of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, firefighters assigned to the Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe were dispatched to fight fresh fires sparked by lightning in El Dorado County. The largest of the new flames started in dense brush along the terrain in Kanaka Valley, but with the help of rain from the storm, firefighters were able to contain it to less than seven acres.

Another fire in Mendocino County, north of San Francisco Bay, was suspected to have started as a result of the lightning strikes. According to the Press Democrat, the fire had spread to eight acres as of Friday morning.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lightning storms may be deadly in California’s arid landscape. Huge Northern California flames were started last year as leftovers of a tropical storm unleashed thousands of bolts, setting a new record for land scorched.

The August Complex, a cluster of 2020 lightning fires that burned over 1,615 square miles, is the largest California wildfire on record.

The rain that fell between Thursday and Friday was not enough to end the drought, but it was welcome nonetheless.

By 5 a.m., the official downtown San Francisco rain gauge had recorded 0.01 inches of rain, the first time it has poured on September 10 since 1978, according to the weather service. The city’s most recent measured September rain occurred in 2019.

By 8 a.m., Sacramento Executive Airport had received 0.05 inches of rain in the Central Valley. According to the weather service, the last time at least that much rain fell was 175 days ago, on March 18.

On Thursday and early Friday, thunderstorms with downpours rolled over sections of Southern California, causing flash flood fears for burn scars from previous wildfires.

