Over 11 rooms, a pub has been turned into a £2.2 million cannabis plantation.

After police discovered a tavern had been turned into a vast £2.2 million cannabis farm, a lady was detained.

Officers were taken aback when they discovered the former public house was being used to grow marijuana in 11 rooms after raiding the premises.

Officers discovered a “large-scale cannabis garden” inside the derelict Rams Head Hotel in Earlestown and seized 556 plants, according to police.

A rogue bull in Knowsley prompts a police response.

The plants seized from the Earle Street premises are estimated to be worth £2.2 million per year.

Around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, police stormed the building after receiving “a report of suspicious behavior.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Officers arrived, searched the building, and discovered a vast cannabis plantation spanning across 11 rooms with 556 plants in various stages of growth.

“On suspicion of cannabis manufacture, a 27-year-old woman from Newton-le-Willows was arrested.

“She has been taken into custody by cops for interrogation. The Cannabis Dismantling Team has made the location safe.”

“A huge volume of drugs have been prevented from being sold on our streets,” said Matt Brown, leader of the force’s Cannabis Dismantling Team.

“This was a large-scale cannabis plantation with the capability of producing large volumes of the substance for wider distribution,” he said. The risks to adjacent residents and businesses are similarly high, with fire, flood, and violent crime frequently being the outcome.

“A female has been apprehended as a result of the information received, and a big number of drugs has been prevented from being peddled on our streets.”

And added: “We take action on all information received about drug production, supply and storage so keep telling us what you know and we’ll keep the streets safer from the harm they cause. Be aware of some of the signs of cannabis growth, and we’ll do the rest.”

Anyone with information on suspected drug production or criminal activity in their community can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or come forward anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Some of the signs that cannabis is being grown are:

• Strange smells and sounds

• Frequent and varied visitors to a property, often at unusual times

• Gardening equipment being taken into a. Summary ends.