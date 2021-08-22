Over 100,000 people are expected to lose power in Rhode Island alone as Hurricane Henri wreaks havoc on the Northeast.

Over 100,000 people in Rhode Island are anticipated to lose power as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, bringing severe rain, strong gusts, and flash floods to the Northeastern shore, according to Governor Daniel McKee.

McKee told CNN, “We’re really concerned about the impact that the storm is having on us.” The storm made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, early Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

With winds of 60 miles per hour and gusts up to 70 miles per hour, Henri made landfall. According to poweroutage.us, the hurricane has knocked out power to more than 115,000 homes from New Jersey to Maine, including roughly 70,000 in Rhode Island alone. On Saturday, a Connecticut energy company warned that over 70% of its clients would lose power.

Early Sunday morning, the tropical storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but the National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned that the impact and destruction will still be significant. The storm is predicted to lessen as it moves further inland on Sunday, but severe winds will continue to inflict power disruptions across much of southern New England for the next 24 hours, according to forecasters.

Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, and New Bedford, Massachusetts, closed massive hurricane barriers built in the 1960s after devastating hurricanes struck the region in 1938 and 1954, according to the Associated Press.

In a morning press conference, McKee said, “I’m urging you, Rhode Island, to stay home until this storm passes.” “If you venture out, you are endangering not only your own life, but also the lives of our first responders.”

Dramatic videos revealed torrential rainfall across New York and New Jersey before to the storm’s arrival.

The National Weather Service said that Central Park in New York City achieved a daily record rainfall of 4.45 inches on Saturday, breaking a previous record of 4.19 inches established in 1888. Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, the park reported an all-time city record for the most rain recorded in one hour, with 1.94 inches falling on Manhattan.

On Sunday, storm surges of two to four feet are probable along the Atlantic Ocean and along Long Island. This is a condensed version of the information.