Over 10,000 NYC schoolteachers may lose their jobs if they are not immunized.

With the city’s inoculation deadline less than a week away, more than 10,000 New York City teachers who have not been vaccinated risk losing their jobs.

According to the New York Post, 87 percent of the city’s 78,000 teachers had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday, while the remaining 13%—roughly 10,100—had not.

These data come only days before the city’s September 27 deadline, which requires all Department of Education employees to receive at least one vaccine shot or risk losing their job. According to the Post, those who do not reach the deadline and have not been granted a special exemption can either take a year of unpaid leave or depart the DOE with a severance payout.

“On September 27, the New York City Department of Health will issue an order mandating all personnel in New York City public schools to get vaccinated: This will require that all staff of all types—principals, teachers, custodians, food service, you name it—have at least one dose. In a statement last month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated, “We know this will help ensure that everyone is protected.”

According to the Associated Press, the DOE’s policy was the first vaccine-only mandate for a large group of workers in the country’s most populous metropolis. When the obligation was first announced, at least 63 percent of the district’s employees had already been vaccinated.

According to the Washington Post, 28,600 of the DOE’s 130,000 employees have yet to receive the vaccine.

Now, as the September deadline approaches, some fear that if enough instructors decline to take the test, schools may face a staffing shortfall. However, de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter stated on Monday that they do not expect the city to face similar difficulties.

At a daily news briefing, de Blasio said, “We are not seeing anything that would have a major impact on the teaching corps numbers for next Monday.” Teachers still have a week to get their first dosage, according to Porter, and more are being immunized every day.

“We believe we are on the right track,” she stated. This is a condensed version of the information.