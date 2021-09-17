Over 10,000 migrants are sheltered under a Texas overpass.

According to two Department of Homeland Security officials, approximately 10,000 migrants, largely of Haitian ancestry, are crammed under an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border from South America.

According to Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, the number has more than doubled since Wednesday, increasing from 5,000 to 10,503.

According to @camiloreports, more than 10,000 migrants, the majority of them are Haitians, were crammed beneath a bridge outside of Del Rio, Texas, as part of a dramatic spike in migration across the Rio Grande this week that has overwhelmed officials.

The migrants have been residing in a temporary processing facility beneath the bridge, where they are receiving emergency supplies including towels, water, baby formula, and portable toilets. Customs and Border Protection is processing the migrants and taking them into custody. Unless the migrants demonstrate symptoms, CBP does not test them for COVID-19.

“The Border Patrol is augmenting manpower in the Del Rio Sector and coordinating efforts within DHS and with necessary federal, state, and local partners to address the current volume of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane, and orderly process,” according to CBP. “While migrants wait to be taken into USBP custody, the shaded space beneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging station to prevent injuries from heat-related illness.”

The top border patrol union official, Joe Anfinsen, told the Washington Post, “We’re scrambling to bring everyone the resources we can, but it’s a logistical nightmare.” “We’re bringing in agents from all over the country to assist, but they won’t be there today, and we’re just trying to keep our heads above water,” Anfinsen explained.

The migrants in Del Rio have been awarded Temporary Protective Status by President Biden.

The new surge has been dubbed a “man-made disaster” by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Because Joe Biden made a political choice to cancel deportation planes to Haiti, 10,503 illegal aliens are sleeping under this bridge tonight.

Because Joe Biden made a political choice to cancel deportation planes to Haiti, 10,503 illegal aliens are sleeping under this bridge tonight.

Border Patrol is overburdened. It's indefensible, inhumane, and totally the fault of Biden and Harris. #BidenBorderCrisis

Six hours after asking Texas for assistance in closing ports of entry and securing the border, Biden switched to a different policy that ignores border security.

To dissuade unlawful crossings, the @TxDPS and @TexasGuard will continue their presence at and surrounding ports of entry.