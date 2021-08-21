Over 1,000 people have been detained in a Texas school district because they are protesting Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask policy.

More than 1,000 kids and staff members in a Texas school district have been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID or being exposed to a faculty member or child who has the extremely contagious Delta version.

On Friday, the Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) in Texas told Fox 4 that 908 children in the area are presently in quarantine, along with 185 staff members.

Despite the high number of children quarantining in the state after just the first week of kids returning from summer vacation, all of the district’s schools are open, exactly as they were for the entire previous academic year.

Only about 300 children and 100 staff members are suffering from active COVID cases, according to Fort Worth ISD, while the others have been sent home after being exposed to the virus.

The school system stated on Friday that a temporary virtual learning option for children with a proven medical condition will begin on September 13 if members of the board of education accept it at a meeting on Monday.

The district highly encourages students and staff to use face masks indoors on campus, but due to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in the state, the district is unable to make their use mandatory.

Several school districts across the state have spoken out against Abbott’s ban, citing statistics that suggest the highly contagious Delta version of COVID is affecting more children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their face mask suggestion in late July, advising teachers, students, and other school personnel to wear face masks in schools, reversing its former advice.

Because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, the CDC claims that face masks will be required in schools as the Delta variety spreads.

According to NBC DFW, the Forth Worth Independent School District agreed last week to join a lawsuit filed in South Texas challenging Abbott’s restriction on face mask mandates, with Superintendent Kent Scribner saying, “I think what we have to do. This is a condensed version of the information.