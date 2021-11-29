Over 100 years later, a long-overdue book is returned to an Idaho library.

It’s not easy to return an overdue book to the library. Someone in Boise, Idaho, anonymously returned a library book that had been overdue for nearly 100 years.

According to NBC News, the overdue book was a copy of Kate Douglas Wiggin’s “New Chronicles of Rebecca.” It was first published in 1907 as a sequel to “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm.” The book was initially checked out from Boise’s Carnegie Public Library in 1910 and was returned after more than a century. Surprisingly, it’s still in terrific shape, with the wording legible and the illustrations crisp.

“They looked into it because it was pretty ancient and didn’t have any current markings,” Anne Marie Martin, a library assistant at the Boise Public Library, told NBC-affiliated KTVB. “It’s in excellent condition. I believe the condition would be outstanding to very good.” The book appears to be in decent condition in the photographs given by the library. A letter also states that books can be stored for two weeks without being renewed, but that overdue books will be fined two cents per day. This could indicate that the borrower owed the library a significant amount of money.

“(W)hoever borrowed this book would owing $803–thank heavens the Boise Public Libraries are now fine-free!”

The Boise Public Library was mentioned.

The library, according to Martin, “never” charges a fine that exceeds the cost of the book. The initial price of “New Chronicles of Rebecca” was $1.50, however it is now worth $5.00.

One person inquired why the library doesn’t charge for overdue books in a comment on the library’s Facebook post. The decision to no longer impose fines on overdue books was based on the American Library Association’s proposal to “better facilitate access for all,” according to the Boise Public Library. The library noted that “fines constituted financial constraints and ultimately did not speed the return of materials.”

The borrower’s identity is still a mystery that may never be discovered.

According to KTVB, Martin stated, “Unless someone wants to come forward and say, ‘hey, this was my grandma and she moved to wherever and was always sorry she hadn’t returned this book or anything.” “It would be fantastic if we could figure out what happened, but history is full of secrets,” she says.