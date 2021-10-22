Over 100 Tory MPs joined Rishi Sunak in calling for a reduction in beer duty for bars.

More than 100 Tory MPs are pressuring Rishi Sunak to support pubs by lowering beer duty for draught pints.

To assist pubs compete with supermarkets and off-licenses, the campaign led by MP Richard Holden calls on the Chancellor not to raise alcohol tariffs and to decrease the tax on draught sales.

Hundreds of Conservatives have signed a letter to the Chancellor urging for the move in next week’s Budget, including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith and former Cabinet ministers Alun Cains and Karen Bradley.

Mr Holden, the Member of Parliament for North West Durham, said: “Our pubs are the beating heart and soul of our towns.

“Throughout the global epidemic, pubs have received a lot of help in the form of furloughs and grants, but there’s no doubting that the hospitality industry has been affected harder than any other.

“That is why I am heading a letter to the Chancellor from over 100 colleagues urging him to lower the duty on draught beer.

“A reduction will not only help our beloved pubs in our towns and villages, but it will also have enormous implications for British agriculture and employment, particularly for young people working in the hospitality industry.

"After a difficult period, I hope the Chancellor will give our pubs and clubs something to raise a drink to this Budget."