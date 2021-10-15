Over 100 people were arrested at the Interior Department during a climate protest, with several being tased.

The Associated Press reported that over 100 individuals were arrested during a climate change demonstration at the Interior Department headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday, with some of them apparently being tased.

A group of protestors rushed the Interior Department lobby, hurting at least one security officer who was taken to a neighboring hospital, according to an Interior Department spokesman.

Police and protestors battled outside the building, according to a spokeswoman for the protest group, and police tased many unarmed protesters.

The demonstrators were hauled in for booking, according to Melissa Schwartz, a spokesperson for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Protesters also linked arms and sat along the White House fence line, urging President Joe Biden’s administration to do more to battle climate change and prohibit the use of fossil fuels.

Haaland was out of the building throughout the protest on Thursday because he was traveling.

“”The leadership of the Interior Department is committed to protecting and respecting the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” Schwartz said in a statement. “The importance of focusing the voices of lawful demonstrators has been and will continue to be a key tenet of our democracy. It is also our responsibility to ensure that everyone is safe. We will do everything possible to de-escalate the situation while respecting First Amendment rights.” The Indigenous Environmental Network, a collaboration of Native American and environmental activists, estimated the number of persons arrested at 50, according to Jennifer Falcon, a spokesman.

She described the demonstration as part of a “historic surge of Indigenous resistance” in the nation’s capital that began outside the White House on Monday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The words “Expect Us” were spray-painted on the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, as part of a rallying cry used by Indigenous people protesting fossil fuel pipelines. Slave-owning President Andrew Jackson led Cherokees and other Native Americans on violent marches out of their homelands in the south.

Protesters also scaled a flagpole outside the Army Corps of Engineers building, demanding that Line 3, a recently completed oil pipeline upgrade in Minnesota, be halted. The pipeline will transport Canadian tar sands oil to Wisconsin.

Falcon stated in an interview that her organization does not have an official function.