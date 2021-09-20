Over 100 people have been arrested as part of a gang that defrauded millions of dollars and laundered money for the Mafia in Europe.

106 people have been arrested in Europe for allegedly being part of an Italian mafia-linked organization that allegedly conned people out of millions of euros online, trafficked drugs, and laundered money.

The gang members were largely Italian nationals, and the majority of the arrests were made on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, according to a statement released by the European law enforcement organization Europol on Monday.

Computer professionals, recruiters and organizers, and experts in both money laundering and cryptocurrencies were all part of the highly organized criminal network, which primarily targeted fellow Italians.

According to Europol, the suspects scammed hundreds of victims using phishing assaults and other sorts of internet fraud such SIM swapping and corporate email compromise before laundering the money through a vast network of money mules and shell companies.

The gang members duped victims into transmitting enormous quantities of money to gang-controlled bank accounts in Spain. According to investigators, the money would subsequently be laundered through cryptocurrency transactions or utilized for other illicit enterprises such as prostitution, drug trafficking, and guns.

Members of the gang utilized violence to frighten victims in order to obtain money from businesses and individuals, and they were successful in infiltrating several banks and law offices.

According to Spanish authorities, gang members kidnapped a lady and forced her to steal money from an ATM and register 50 online bank accounts for the organization on one occasion. The suspects threatened her after she was arrested to keep her from testifying against them.

In a statement, the Polica Nacional added, “This group’s extreme brutality expressed itself in other criminal crimes.” “They beat up, robbed, and extorted members of the group, as well as other persons or companies in Tenerife, who disobeyed their rules.”

Spanish police, Italian police, Europol, and Eurojust worked together to track down the scammers. Officers raided 16 homes, froze 118 bank accounts, seized 224 credit cards, and seized a marijuana cultivation during the operation. According to Reuters, twenty of those seized were jailed pending a judicial inquiry, with 18 in Spain and two in Italy.

The group is thought to have made a profit of €10 million, or $11.7 million USD, in the last year alone.

The gang’s investigation is ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.