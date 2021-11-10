Outtakes from Donald Trump’s ‘Go Home’ video are included in the secret January 6 files.

Former President Donald Trump took six tries to produce a video message telling his supporters to leave the Capitol protests, according to January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

Thompson told Cuomo Prime Time that Trump’s video captures are among the records that Federal Court Judge Tanya Chutkan determined the committee investigating the insurgency will have access to.

The Mississippi Democrat said the video of Trump’s remarks on the day of the insurgency was critical to his committee’s ability to reach a determination about what happened.

On Tuesday, Thompson told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, “It took the president six times for the video to say to the people to go home.”

“Something is wrong if it takes you six times to…ask the people to go home in the middle of an insurgency,” Thompson said. “I want to see what the other five videos said.”

“What was wrong with the other five?” Cuomo inquired. Thompson responded by saying, “”Well, we’re interested in hearing what he has to say.”” ‘This isn’t good enough,’ his own employees told him. You’re not ordering these individuals to return home.'” The then-president, hours after the Capitol had been breached, called on his followers to vacate the building and put an end to the carnage. He stated, ” “You must now return home. We must achieve peace. We must maintain law and order.” The accusation that Trump had to try numerous times to get the video message correct was also mentioned in a book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker published earlier this year.

According to the book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, Trump kept “veering off the script his speechwriters had prepared” while making the video.

The book said that only three takes were required, but “the version released was the most palatable choice.”

“We want the people to know what the president of the United States was saying to the citizens of the United States in the midst of an insurgency,” Thompson said CNN on Tuesday.

Thompson stated that “we will now have access to those videos” because they were part of archival data.

Trump cannot use presidential privilege to block, according to Chutkan. This is a condensed version of the information.