Outside Wirral College, a brawl breaks out amongst a bunch of young people.

Yesterday afternoon, a group of young individuals started a scuffle outside a Wirral college campus.

Merseyside Police confirmed officers were called to the school after receiving complaints of a group of young people fighting outside the Wirral Metropolitan College Twelve Quays location on Shore Road in Birkenhead at around 2.40pm yesterday, September 15.

Multiple police vehicles appeared to be present at the campus while cops dealt with the situation, according to photos afterwards shared on social media.

“We were called to the Twelve Quays campus on Shore Road at 2.40pm yesterday, Wednesday 15th September, following allegations of a group of youths fighting,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“There is no evidence that anyone was gravely hurt.

Patrols arrived on the site and spoke with many men.”