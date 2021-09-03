Outside Wetherspoons, two elderly men were struck by a BMW.

Two men in their 70s were transported to the hospital last night after being hit by a BMW on a prominent route in Southport.

On Thursday, September 2, about 6 p.m., the males were struck by a BMW outside Sir Henry Seagrave Wetherspoon’s on Lord Street in Southport.

Emergency services were dispatched to the location about 6 p.m. last night after reports of an RTC involving a BMW and two guys.

Both guys were taken to the hospital for an examination of their injuries after the vehicle came to a halt at the site.

At 9 p.m., Lord Street reopened.

“We can confirm that emergency services were in Southport following an RTC yesterday, Thursday 2 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“At approximately 6 p.m., reports of an accident between a BMW and two male pedestrians on Lord Street were received. At the scene, the motorist came to a complete stop.

“Both men were taken to the hospital for evaluation of their injuries, and the road was reopened at 9 p.m.,” said the statement.

“Anyone with information should contact us through Twitter @MerPolCC and reference 839.”