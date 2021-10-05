Outside the Supreme Court, Capitol Police are looking into a’suspicious’ vehicle.

On Tuesday, the United States Capitol Police said they were looking into a “suspect car” parked outside the United States Supreme Court on the day the nine justices were scheduled to hear arguments.

Capitol Police issued a message on Twitter saying, “We are investigating a suspicious car in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE.” “Please do not enter the area. We’ll get back to you as soon as we have more information.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the judges heard in-person cases for the first time in 19 months on Monday. The justices were scheduled to hear cases on abortion and gun control, among other topics.

As a consequence of the inquiry, three intersections were closed, according to police. First Street is closed between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; Second Street is closed between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE; and East Capitol Street is closed between First and Second Streets, NE, according to Capitol Police.

The department’s most recent tweet on the subject stated that the inquiry was still ongoing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.