Outside the ‘Squid Game’ store in France, a brutal brawl breaks out

.

A battle erupted outside of a pop-up store for Netflix’s “Squid Game” that opened in France over the weekend, forcing it to close.

The dedicated store for the Korean event, which opened on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Paris’ Rue d’Alexandrie in the 2nd Arrondissement, drew a significant crowd of spectators. However, it was forced to close following a physical altercation outside of it, according to France 3 Paris Île-de-France, the regional news service.

According to the site, several of those who waited in line for the pop-up store were unhappy since they were unable to access the store before it closed.

According to Insider, a 34-second video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows at least two people fighting in the street while being encircled by a crowd.

Before the two men were finally hauled in by security agents, several of the onlookers in the footage can be seen attempting to pull the fighters apart.

The initial tweet, which has nearly 1.5 million views and includes the hashtags #SquidGame and #Netflix, stated that a physical altercation occurred during “the Squid Game.” Police cars arrived at the site in a follow-up video to the original upload.

According to a TikTok user who was present at the event, the pop-up store was closed owing to the brawl.

“The event was canceled because of people fighting after six hours and 20 minutes of waiting in the rain,” the user stated in a post.

#squidgameparis #devinelapersonne

The video, which quickly became the most popular on the hashtag #SquidGameParis, showed individuals fleeing the “Squid Game” pop-up store while others fought.

It was unknown what sparked the altercation.

Prior to the brawl, there was a 700-foot wait to get into the store.

A request for comment from Netflix and the Paris Police Prefecture was not returned.

According to Insider, “Squid Game” is a brutal survival Korean series about a group of people who are in debt and are forced to play a series of deadly games in the hopes of earning a large financial reward at the end. It is presently Netflix’s most popular title, and it is on track to become the online streaming service’s most-watched original production ever.