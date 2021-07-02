Outside the school gates, three ladies in their 30s were embroiled in a “fight.”

Three ladies in their 30s are thought to have been involved in a brawl outside a Wirral primary school.

After disturbing sights were captured on camera earlier this week, a plea for information was issued.

The altercation between the women occurred outside St John Plessington Catholic College in Bebington, Wirral, towards the conclusion of the school day on Tuesday, in full view of children and parents (June 29).

According to unconfirmed reports, the brawl erupted over allegations that one child was tormenting another.

Teachers at the school were reportedly forced to intervene to calm the scene and separate the rowing parents.

The incident was videotaped and shared widely on social media.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Following reports of disorder outside St John Plessington High School in Bebington, we are looking for information.

“An fight between three women in their 30s occurred at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the school gates, according to reports.

“Police and school officials are aware of ongoing concerns between the parties involved and are collaborating to provide support and mediation.”

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media,” a representative for St John Plessington stated after the event. On Tuesday, June 29, towards the end of the school day, the event occurred outside of the school.

“To address the matter, we are working closely with parents and Merseyside Police.”

If you have any information, please contact the police via Twitter at @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000452911.