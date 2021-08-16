Outside the park, thugs set fire to a memorial commemorating fallen troops.

Thugs set fire to a soldiers’ memorial at the entrance to a park in St Helens.

On Saturday (August 14), firefighters were dispatched to Taylor Park in Regents Road after reports of a fire at a park gate.

Crews were dispatched at 6.54 p.m. and arrived at 6.59 p.m. A single fire engine was dispatched.

Despite checking all of the park’s entrances, they found no traces of fire.

However, a photo posted to social media shows one of the gang members purposefully lighting fire to the memorial to those who died while serving in the military.

“The cops chased and caught at least one of the group,” according to an unsubstantiated account.

One person who commented on the post wrote, “That is terrible.” What do they get out of it, being so disrespectful?”

“They’re that ignorant,” another remarked, “that they won’t know or care what the military represents.”

“I’m the first to defend young people’s lack of places to go and things to do, but this is disgusting,” one person stated.

“It is completely free to teach your youngster respect!”

The police force in Merseyside was contacted for comment.

