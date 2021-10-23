Outside the Laundrie Family’s home, North Port Police installed hidden cameras.

Before and after Brian went missing, Florida police planted concealed cameras outside the Laundrie family’s home.

About a month ago, NewsNation reporter Brian Entin was doing a Twitter live in his neighbor’s yard when he first noticed a surveillance camera. He spoke with North Port police on Friday, who confirmed that the cameras were installed around the Laundries’ home and in the yards of neighbors. Some of the devices were installed before Brian Laundrie, 23, vanished, while others were installed after he vanished.

One of the things I put off reporting about until now, now that Brian Laundrie has been officially dead.

Police put covert cameras throughout the house, including this one in the backyard of a neighbor. Following Brian’s disappearance, this camera was added. Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgNeC4wSUw After Brian left, one concealed camera was affixed to a wooden structure in a neighbor’s property, which is behind the Laundries’ house, and another was buried behind a dumpster, which showed the street. The cops were able to see the footage from the cameras since it was live-streamed to them.

Entin said he wasn’t sure if there were cameras inside the Laundries’ home, but after he was caught looking directly into one during his live Twitter, police confirmed there were. Officers then phoned the next-door neighbor and told him to persuade Entin to stop staring at it.

Officers assured the reporter in another encounter with North Port police that the notepad found near bone remains identified as Laundrie might be salvaged. Investigators were concerned if they would be able to understand any writing because the area where the goods were located had previously been underwater.

Because the investigation was still ongoing at the time, law enforcement confirmed that they never followed Brian in his Mustang to the reserve.

Police also feel it’s completely coincidental that Chris and Roberta Laundrie found their son’s possessions on Wednesday, shortly after beginning the hunt, despite professional searchers looking for weeks.

After the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, refuted accusations that his clients planted evidence in the Myakkahatchee park, they issued a statement.

During a Thursday night interview with NewsNation Prime, Bertolino described the allegations as “maddening,” “ludicrous,” and “bulls**t.” He. This is a condensed version of the information.