Outside the hospital, an 80-year-old man was hit by a bus.

Yesterday evening, an 80-year-old man was struck outside Aintree Hospital.

Witnesses are being sought by police at this time.

Following the collision, emergency services were dispatched to Lower Lane at 6.45 p.m. on Thursday.

The retiree was rushed to the hospital with leg injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.

“We are looking for anyone who observed the collision to kindly get in touch to help us with the inquiry, particularly passengers who were on the bus at the time of the incident,” Merseyside Police Roads Policing Sergeant Amy Murray said.

“Any information you have could be extremely helpful to our inquiry.”

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with information to contact them on 0151 777 1530, via Twitter (@MerPolCC), or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), mentioning reference 0755 of December 30.