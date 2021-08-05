Outside the flats where he was stabbed to death, his mother wrote a note to his son.

Lee Andrews, 33, of no permanent residence, was stabbed to death inside the St Helens YMCA building on North Road.

Lee’s “proud” mother put her own statement among the flower tributes left at the scene.

Lee’s mother’s message was attached to a bouquet of flowers and read: “I’m so proud of you son, love you always.” All my love, Mum.”

“To Lee, such a guy,” reads another letter left at the scene. My heart breaks for you, pal. Another one that left way too soon. Lee, till we meet again.”

“Rest in peace, young man,” says another. Taken when I was too young.”

“Uncle Lee, I’ll always miss you, I love you very much,” a fourth message from a family member said. Family is full of affection. “Aim high.”

“To Lee, I still can’t believe you’ve gone,” one message reads, surrounded by candles. I’ve known you for a long time yet I’m still stunned. But you are always on my mind, and I will always miss you. Phoebe and the girls, fly high angels.”

On social media, readers of Washington Newsday have paid respect to Lee Andrews and given their heartfelt sympathies to his family.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred last night that resulted in the tragic injury of an individual,” a YMCA St Helens representative said on Tuesday. We are unable to say further at this time due to the nature of the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

“At this awful moment, our sympathies are with the individual who has sadly lost their life, as well as their family.”

Thomas Brown, 42, of North Road, St Helens, was charged with Mr Andrews’ murder yesterday, according to the force.

“We can confirm that a man who died following an incident in St Helens last night has been confirmed as 33-year-old Lee Andrews,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Mr Andrews, from the St Helens area, was stabbed inside a residence in North.”

