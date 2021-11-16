Outside the courthouse, supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse and BLM protesters clash before of the verdict.

Outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse and Black Lives Matter demonstrators were spotted fighting outside the courthouse, where the jury is debating whether or not to acquit Rittenhouse of five felony charges.

On the courthouse steps Tuesday afternoon, video footage showed the two groups squabbling, with one white Rittenhouse supporter ordering the audience, “Get your Black a— back.”

While the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department issued a statement early in the day stating that they would not be allowing road closures or enacting curfews in anticipation of the verdict, local law enforcement was observed outside the courtroom keeping an eye on the situation.

For more than five hours, the jury has been deliberating. Rittenhouse is charged with five counts in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as Gaige Grosskreutz's injuries.

On August 25, 2020, at a racial justice protest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man from Kenosha, the 18-year-old shot the three guys with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

Rittenhouse claims he acted in self-defense after pleading not guilty to all counts.

After a two-week trial, prosecutors and Rittenhouse’s defense presented their closing statements in court on Monday.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.