Outside the courthouse, a victim was injured by a machete attack, which was caught on camera.

One man was hurt and another was taken into custody during a machete altercation on Wednesday.

According to NBC4 Columbus, the event occurred following a fight on the steps outside the Franklin County Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio, between 53-year-old suspect Tracey A. Neely and the 26-year-old stabbing victim.

“Our deputies…had a clear view of what was happening, which is why they ran outside to intervene,” a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office representative told This website, citing the location.

Security cameras captured the event, and while the tape is blurry, it clearly shows the perpetrator stabbing someone.

According to NBC4, the conflict escalated when the suspect charged the victim. In order to defend himself, the victim got out his machete, which he reportedly uses to clear campsites.

The victim fell backward and dropped his pistol as he backed away from the suspect. The defendant allegedly took the machete, which was reportedly thirteen inches long, and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

When officials arrived, the man was still armed. According to a Sheriff’s Office official, “at least two deputies… accosted the subject at gunpoint.” Officers were able to apprehend the man after he “complied.”

The victim’s wounds were wrapped in a tourniquet, and he was brought to the hospital for treatment. The man was seriously injured as a result of the altercation.

“A courthouse security employee exhibited incredible courage administering emergency first assistance to a stabbing victim even while deputies were facing the armed suspect at gunpoint,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

They said, “The deputies’ split-second response and level heads prevented this incident from escalating.” “Way to go to everyone involved.”

The Sheriff is “proud” of his team’s valiant efforts in the midst of the pandemonium. “Our people put themselves in danger,” the official said.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Columbus Police Department. This website sought to contact Columbus Police for additional information but did not obtain a response in time to publish.

Unfortunately, the stabbing event in Columbus is not the only one that has occurred recently. James Markham, a 45-year-old father of three, was fatally stabbed on Monday. The guy, according to deputies, was defending his daughter at the time of the attack. The conflict was allegedly started by a group of adolescents who were “going around with metal rods.” This is a condensed version of the information.