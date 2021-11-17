Outside the Catholic Leaders’ Debate on Controversial Communion Guidelines, protesters gather.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is debating a contentious new “teaching paper” on what it means to receive Holy Communion this week.

The planned text has sparked debate in the Catholic world in recent months, drawing demonstrators to this week’s summit in Baltimore, Maryland.

The planned statement has been the subject of heated controversy since the USCCB opted to develop it during a virtual session in June. Though assembly members can submit revisions for consideration until Tuesday evening, the assembly is anticipated to vote on the draft during its conference on Wednesday.

The text has sparked controversy after President Joe Biden and other left-leaning Catholic politicians were chastised for receiving Communion while supporting abortion rights, a policy position that the Catholic Church opposes. Because of his stance on abortion, some conservatives believe Biden should no longer receive Communion.

Biden said he informed Pope Francis he is a “decent Catholic” who “should keep receiving Communion” after a visit to the Vatican last month. According to the Associated Press, the Vatican has declined to comment on Francis and Biden’s private meeting.

Following the USCCB’s decision to develop a new document on Communion, also known as the Eucharist, some Catholic organizations expressed worry that the church’s officials in the United States would take a position on who could or could not receive Communion based on their beliefs on abortion. Despite the fact that the planned Eucharist paper has received a lot of attention, the assembly has stated that the vote in June was not about whether specific individuals should receive Communion and instead classified the project as a “teaching text.” In reaction to the uproar over the June vote, the assembly posted a Q&A section on its website that delves into the rationale for drafting the document. The assembly stated the new statement was required to address its “great concern” about “the diminishing belief and comprehension of the Eucharist” among community members.

“The objective is to offer a clear knowledge of the Church’s teachings to create heightened awareness among the faithful of how,” the assembly stated, adding that the paper would not provide any national policy about banning politicians from taking Communion. This is a condensed version of the information.