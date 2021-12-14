Outside of Tesco, a homeless man helped a terrified woman.

A homeless man’s quick thinking saved a “petrified” woman from an abusive drunk.

Jess Shaw was waiting for a taxi outside Tesco in Old Swan when an angry drunk man approached her and grabbed her.

However, a neighboring homeless man stepped in to assist her by posing as a friend of the 24-year-old.

Jess, a Huyton resident, was waiting for a cab when she was approached by a drunk man who was attempting to grab her attention at first.

However, he immediately escalated and began grabbing her jacket and pulled her towards him.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “This guy was pretty inebriated, and he was simply trying to catch my attention at the time, so I just smiled at him.

“He then began to try to put his arm around my shoulder and pull me closer him, which I politely declined.

“He then grabbed my hand and began tugging me along with him.

“He was trying to communicate, but his words were garbled. He insisted that I return to his and would not leave it if I refused.

“All I wanted to do was get home to my boyfriend and my small boy,” she says.

Before a homeless man who had watched the event stepped in to help, Jess said she was “terrified” by what was going on.

She said, ” “Outside Tesco, a homeless man approached me and pretended to know who I was.

“He was trying to strike up a conversation, so I focused my attention on him in the hopes that the drunk would go.

“I truly appreciate everything he has done for me. I’m simply sorry I didn’t remember his name. I know a few folks in the neighborhood who are trying to figure out if he’s a regular outside of Tesco so I can find him.” Jess said she was able to get into a taxi and escape, but she was “shocked” when she returned home. She stated, ” “I was in a state of shock on the way home, but when I got home, I fell apart.

