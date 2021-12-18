Outside of London, the Liverpool area has been ranked as England’s top buyer market.

According to Rightmove’s recent analysis, Central Liverpool is the best buyer’s market in the country outside of London.

The study compares the number of homes that have gone on the market since the beginning of the year with the number of properties that have sold.

After six London boroughs and Aberdeen, Central Liverpool is ranked ninth.

Only 20% of properties advertised on Rightmove in Central Liverpool were sold between January and November of this year, according to their data.

Nine out of 10 houses listed on Rightmove this year in Hoxton, London, are still available, making it the year’s top buyer market, followed by Aberdeen and Chelsea.

Despite this, Rightmove has had strong buyer demand in the previous year, with seven out of ten properties posted on the site finding a buyer, compared to only two out of ten in 2012.

Houses priced at £250,000 or less performed best for sellers this year, with over three-quarters (76 percent) finding a buyer.

The average asking price in Central Liverpool was £166,929, up 7% from the previous year.

However, two central Liverpool estate brokers told The Washington Newsday that they were startled to learn that 80 percent of the properties listed on Rightmove remained unsold.

Entwistle Green and Reeds Rain have both had excellent years, according to their sales reps, and the houses they advertise for sale are frequently sold swiftly.

Reeds Rain’s spokesperson told The Washington Newsday: “There are a lot of investment properties out there, and we have no problems with most of the stock we’re putting up.

“We’ve been on a roll since January, and if I’m being honest, since last year’s backend.

“After the market became a little quiet due to everything going on in the world, more people are putting their faith in it. Since then, the market has been good, and we haven’t had any major issues.

“There is a large number of purchasers out there who want to buy, as well as a large number of investors who want to buy. Yes, there is.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”