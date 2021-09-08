Outside of London, the cost of renting a home is increasing at the quickest rate in over a decade.

According to a property website, rents outside of London are rising at their quickest rate in more than a decade as residents return to city life.

Renters will have to pay approximately £500 extra per year as a result of the increase.

According to the research, rental rates in the UK, excluding London, are up 5% year on year, owing to high demand in key cities and limited supply.

The gain is the most since Zoopla began tracking the index in 2008.

The average monthly rent in the UK, excluding London, was estimated to be £790, up from £752 a year ago. Renters will pay an extra £456 per year on average as a result of this.

“The strong levels of rental demand observed across the UK during August will decline in keeping with seasonal averages, but overall demand for rental property is expected to stay stronger than typical in the coming months, amid this swing back to city life,” said Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla.

“As is always the case, a lot will hinge on how long the existing Covid guidelines remain in place. However, assuming no changes to the current situation, the demand for rental property, combined with lower levels of supply, will continue to push rents upward.

“In London, this will result in a return to positive rental growth in late 2021 or early 2022.”